Wintry Mix Expected Through Sunday Evening

(NWS-Lincoln)–The next winter storm system will affect Illinois Saturday night through Sunday evening, bringing periods of snow, freezing rain and rain to central and southeast Illinois.
The highest snow totals appear to be northwest of the Illinois river, where 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches may occur southeast of the Illinois river toward the I-72 corridor.
Light icing from freezing rain is also possible from late Saturday night through Sunday morning, before warm air changes that precipitation to all rain in southern areas. Any icing amounts should remain minor, less than a tenth of an inch.
Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
