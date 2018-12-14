With new music on the way, Maren Morris is the most-played country female of 2018

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris is the most-played female artist on country radio for the second year in a row, according to Mediabase.

This year, most of the airplay came from her first solo #1, “I Could Use a Love Song,” which reached the top in January, and “Rich,” which peaked at #2 in November.

2018 also brought Maren considerable airplay on pop radio with “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

The Texas native will close out the year performing at Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans, ahead of the Sugar Bowl. It’ll air live December 31 as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

The lead single from Maren’s sophomore album is also expected to arrive any day.

