With Sub-Zero Temps Comes Frostbite

Frostbite can happen within minutes amid bitter cold temperatures hitting sub-zero and wind chills approaching 40 below.

The best way to recognize frostbite, according to Maria Henneberry with the American Red Cross, is to look for a waxy look and discoloration of the skin such as “flushed, white, grey, yellow, or blue”.

If you have frostbite, Henneberry says to soak the affected area in warm water.

“We’re talking about 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll want to do that until it appears red and feels warm. Or loosely bandage the area with dry, sterile dressing,” Henneberry said.

With frostbite, Henneberry says do what you can do, but seek medical attention.

The best way to avoid frostbite is to stay indoors. But, if you have to be outside, layers is the key to insulate your body.

When it comes to dressing in layers, Henneberry recommends dressing in as many as you can, “while still being able to get things done”.

Along with frostbite the bitter cold weather can also quickly bring on hypothermia.

Signs to look for with hypothermia include: shivering, numbness, weakness, glassy stare, loss of consciousness, and also impaired judgement.

“Shivering is a common one. If you are fully dressed for the weather and yet you’ve gotten yourself cold, and you start to have that shivering, you need to pay attention to that,” Henneberry said.

She says that if you or someone else is experiencing hypothermia, then you need to call 911.

“Warm the person slowly by wrapping them in blankets and putting dry clothing on the person,” Henneberry said.

With hypothermia, you do not want to warm a person too quickly because the body needs time to adjust.

To be prepared in these sub-zero temperatures, Henneberry says it is about “treating your body the way you would a friend”.