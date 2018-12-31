Woman Dies In Tazewell County Fire

(From 25 News)–A woman’s body was found in the remains of an hours-long house fire in rural Hopedale in Tazewell County.

County Coroner Charles Hanley identified the woman as Lisa M. Lenz, 56.

The Hopedale Fire Department responded to a hosue fire at 1:47AM Sunday morning, at 8884 Valley Road outside Hopedale. By the time crews got there, the home was fully engulfed.

Lenz’s body wasn’t found until several hours later, due to the intensity of the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

This case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.