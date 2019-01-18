Woman Hit By CityLink Bus

(From 25 News)–According to Peoria Police, a woman was hit by a City Link bus just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Landon’s Way and Summershade Circle across the street from the Shoppes at Grande Prairie.

25 News went to the scene and found a significant amount of snow covering the sidewalk leading to the bus stop closest to the intersection but the exact impact point is unclear.

Police said the City Link Bus hit the victim who ended up with broken bones and possibly other injuries. They said the bus driver was given a ticket.

A spokesperson for City Link at their administrative building in Peoria said they could not comment on the incident because it is still under investigation.

An employee at a hotel on the same street on the incident said he did see a lot of police activity Wednesday and mentioned the show covered sidewalk.

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center confirmed the woman is recovering and in fair condition.

Her employer said they are making arrangements with the family to help support her during this time.