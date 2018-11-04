Woman Stabbed, Niece Released From Custody

A 16-year-old girl has been released from custody without charges after the fatal stabbing of her aunt.

Brenda Grinnage, 42, was found by Peoria County sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel bleeding and unresponsive in the front lawn of a residence at 2009 S. Laramie in Peoria around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

Grinnage was pronounced dead in the trauma room at OSF Saint Francis Medical center at 1:25 p.m.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said it appears Grinnage suffered multiple stab wounds. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says the 16-year-old was taken into custody for questioning, but was later released without charges Saturday night.

Asbell says the evidence points to the stabbing as a case of self-defense. Still, the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the evidence for possible charges.