Wonderful Wally Is Getting A New Heart

Wally Bastian is getting a new heart.

The Chillicothe baby was born with a rare condition known as Barth syndrome. Symptoms include a weakened, enlarged heart and a short stature.

Wally Bastian is the son of Chillicothe Police Officer Alex Bastian and Kelsey Bastian, who is a nurse.

Kelsey Bastian, on the Wonderful Wally Facebook page, posted that after 52 days in the hospital and 41 days on the heart transplant list, Wally will be undergoing heart transplant surgery Friday. The surgery is expected to last 12 hours.

Wally’s dad Alex Bastian was at work in the middle of the night on Jan. 7 when Wally’s heart condition worsened. Bastian and his wife rushed Wally to the hospital, and he was then life-flighted to Chicago. There he underwent two heart surgeries and was placed on a heart transplant list.

The Chillicothe community has been rallying around Wally and his parents with a GoFundMe page and businesses conducting fund raisers.

The Chillicothe Police Department set up a Wally Info Page.

More information on Barth Syndrome can be found HERE.