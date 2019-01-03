Woodford Co. Accident Victim Identified

An accident in Woodford County has claimed a woman’s life.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a two vehicle crash just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway 2, just west of Minonk. Two SUVs collided head on. Both female drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Woodford County Sheriff Matthew Smith says 45-year-old Melanie Schubert, of Washburn, was pronounced dead at OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate Schubert died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Her injuries were unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.