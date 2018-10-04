Wounded SC Deputies Were Investigating Sex Assault

(AP) -Authorities have named the suspect they believe shot seven police officers in South Carolina as they tried to serve a search warrant.

WIS-TV reports that Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby identified the suspect Thursday as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins.

Kirby says Hopkins is hospitalized with a head injury and unable to speak with officers. WPDE-TV reports Hopkins fell at the scene.

Kirby says officers were trying to serve a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home.

One officer was killed and six others injured Wednesday in an upscale Florence neighborhood.

The post Wounded SC Deputies Were Investigating Sex Assault appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois Taking On The Opioid Epidemic Head On Grassley Say ‘No Hint Of Misconduct’ In Report White House Says Senators Have Time To Look At FBI Report Suspicious Mailings Lead To Navy Vet’s Arrest In Utah Officer Killed, Six Others Wounded, In South Carolina Key Step Taken Toward Kavanaugh Nomination
Comments