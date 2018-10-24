Wraparound Center Opens Its Doors To The Community

The Wraparound Center in Peoria celebrated its official opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Wraparound Center connected to Trewyn School, is a therapeutic and supportive place for students, families, and family members to reach out to different services that they offer for the community.

Its services include several different types of counseling, trauma recovery programs, a food pantry, substance abuse services, health education and more.

“We just want to meet needs, and we want to change lives,” said Derrick Booth, director of social emotional learning at Peoria Public Schools.

The doors are open for members of the community who need theraputic resources to come in for help, support, and to learn.

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says this facility is, “A great milestone for the community.”

Desmoulin-Kherat says in a community with poverty, family displacement, substance abuse, and many “wicked problems,” the Wraparound Center is a place not far from home where theraputic help and support can be found.

When asked about the goals of the facility Booth said, “We want to love, we want to serve, and we want to provide support.”

