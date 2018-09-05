Ya Say It’s Your Birthday!

This is pretty cool 🙂 This is how you take advantage of a discount my friends. There’s a restaurant called the Montana Club in Missoula, Montana. And they have a deal where if you eat there on your birthday, you get your age as a percent-off discount. So if you’re turning 29, you’d get 29% off. And that discount has worked out great for a woman named Helen Self. She just turned 109 . . . so when she went to the restaurant, she didn’t just get her meal free, she also got 9% of the cost back in cash. She’s actually been going there for her birthday every year since she turned 100. And the owner says that even though she found a hell of a loophole on the discount, he’s happy to take care of her every year. Miss Helen should eat FREE anyway reaching 100 plus 🙂