Years Of Candy!

“Candy That Came Out On The Year That You Were Born”
The website Delish.com put together a guide where you can see what candy was born the same year as you. Unfortunately, they don’t have something for every year, but they’ve got most of the years between 1941 and 2015.
1941 M&M’s
1945 DOTS Gumdrops
1947 Bazooka Bubble Gum
1948 Almond Joy
1949 Junior Mints
1949 Smarties Candy
1952 Pixy Sticks
1954 Peeps
1958 Candy Necklaces
1960 Lemon Heads
1960 Starburst
1962 Now and Later Long Lasting Chews
1963 Sweet Tarts
1966 $100,000 Grand Bar and Razzles (combo of Candy & Gum)
1970 Snickers Munch Bar
1971 Laffy Taffy
1974 Pop Rocks
1976 Jelly Belly Jelly Beans
1978 Reese’s Pieces
1979 Ring Pops
1980 Big League Chew
1981 Skittles
1983 Nerds Candy
1985 Sour Patch Kids
1986 Air Heads and Push Pops
1993 Hershey’s Cookies & Cream
1995 Starburst Jelly Beans
1998 Baby Bottle Pop Original (lollipop, flipping it around, and shaking it like crazy until it was coated in sweet sugar)
1999 Jolly Rancher Lollipops
2001 Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Jelly Beans
2002 Dulce de Leche Caramel M&M’s
2003 Hershey Kisses “Special Dark”
2004 Wonder Ball: SpongeBob Edition (SpongeBob SquarePants-themed and filled with little candies instead of a plastic toy)
2006 Reese’s Crispy Crunchy
2007 Reese’s Whips
2009 Thingamijig (limited edition sister bar to Hershey’s Whatchamacallit)
2010 Take Five Bar
2011 Dubble Bubble Painterz Mouth Coloring Bubble Gum
2012 Nestlé Crunch Girl Scout Cookie Candy Bars
2015 Hershey’s Candy Corn Bars