Years Of Candy!

“Candy That Came Out On The Year That You Were Born”

The website Delish.com put together a guide where you can see what candy was born the same year as you. Unfortunately, they don’t have something for every year, but they’ve got most of the years between 1941 and 2015.

1941 M&M’s

1945 DOTS Gumdrops

1947 Bazooka Bubble Gum

1948 Almond Joy

1949 Junior Mints

1949 Smarties Candy

1952 Pixy Sticks

1954 Peeps

1958 Candy Necklaces

1960 Lemon Heads

1960 Starburst

1962 Now and Later Long Lasting Chews

1963 Sweet Tarts

1966 $100,000 Grand Bar and Razzles (combo of Candy & Gum)

1970 Snickers Munch Bar

1971 Laffy Taffy

1974 Pop Rocks

1976 Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

1978 Reese’s Pieces

1979 Ring Pops

1980 Big League Chew

1981 Skittles

1983 Nerds Candy

1985 Sour Patch Kids

1986 Air Heads and Push Pops

1993 Hershey’s Cookies & Cream

1995 Starburst Jelly Beans

1998 Baby Bottle Pop Original (lollipop, flipping it around, and shaking it like crazy until it was coated in sweet sugar)

1999 Jolly Rancher Lollipops

2001 Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Jelly Beans

2002 Dulce de Leche Caramel M&M’s

2003 Hershey Kisses “Special Dark”

2004 Wonder Ball: SpongeBob Edition (SpongeBob SquarePants-themed and filled with little candies instead of a plastic toy)

2006 Reese’s Crispy Crunchy

2007 Reese’s Whips

2009 Thingamijig (limited edition sister bar to Hershey’s Whatchamacallit)

2010 Take Five Bar

2011 Dubble Bubble Painterz Mouth Coloring Bubble Gum

2012 Nestlé Crunch Girl Scout Cookie Candy Bars

2015 Hershey’s Candy Corn Bars