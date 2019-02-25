Yes or Gobbley-goop: All of the Beatles Were Still in Their 20’s When They Broke Up

1. He was the youngest of the four Beatles.

Yes: Ringo was the oldest, born on July 7th, 1940. John was born about three months later . . . Paul was born in 1942 . . . and George was born on February 25th, 1943.

2. When the Beatles broke up, all four of them were still in their 20’s.

Yes: They split up in September 1969, and announced it about six months later. Even by then, Ringo and John were still 29. Paul was 27. And George had just turned 27.

3. George was the last Beatle to release his first solo album after they split up. It took him almost six years.

Gobbly-goop– He was the FIRST one to put out a solo album . . . “All Things Must Pass”, in 1970. He started recording it about a month after they announced the break-up.

4. (Careful!) John and Paul were in the room when George lost his virginity.

Yes: He was 17. They were in Germany for a gig and were sleeping in bunk beds. Their original drummer Pete Best was also there.

5. George was the first member of the Beatles to perform in America.

Yes: The Beatles played their first show in February 1964. But five months before that, George came to see his sister in Benton, Illinois. (About 100 miles southeast of St. Louis.) While he was there, he went to a show at a local VFW, and jumped in to play a set with a band called the Four Vests.