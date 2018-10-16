You Can Now Buy “Golden Girls” Cereal

A “Golden Girls” cereal has finally hit the market . . . just a little over 26 years since the show went off the air. And no, it’s actually not one of those terrible high fiber / bran ones.
It was put out by Funko, the company that makes those anime-style, pop culture dolls with the big heads.
It’s a Target exclusive, and it’s currently being rolled out at various locations.
The box features the Funko-versions of all four characters . . . and the cereal itself is “multigrain,” and it looks a little like ALL-BLUE APPLE JACKS. It’s $8, which is steep . . . but each box comes with a collectible toy.
