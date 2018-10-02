Your Dog Gets Depressed When He Sees You Using Your Phone

According to a new study, your DOG also gets depressed when he sees you using your phone.

The researchers say that your dog picks up on the fact that you’re ignoring him when you’re using your phone . . . and that can make him more anxious. Eventually, all that anxiety can add up to depression.

The study also found your cat doesn’t love when you’re on your phone either, but since they’re less social than dogs, it doesn’t bother them as much. And really, if your cat had a phone, it would totally use it as a way to ignore you too.