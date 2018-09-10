Zac Brown Band is set to cross paths with pop star Shawn Mendes on “CMT Crossroads”

CMTZac Brown Band is teaming up with pop star Shawn Mendes to sing each other’s songs on a new episode of CMT Crossroads that’ll be recorded next week just outside Nashville.

“Shawn is an incredibly talented artist and it’s been exciting to watch his career rise over the past few years,” Zac says of the Canadian-born hitmaker known for songs like “In My Blood,” “Stitches,” and “Treat You Better.”

“We’ve had fun collaborating together,” Zac continues. “This Crossroads will be very special with huge vocals and musicality. It will be unexpected and something that both sets of fans will enjoy.”

Shawn echoes Zac’s enthusiasm.

“I’m so excited to head to Nashville to play with Zac and the band on Crossroads,” he says. “It’s going to be a blast.”

ZBB already has quite a history of collaborating with non-country acts. They just finished a set of stadium dates with OneRepublic, and have worked with Sheryl Crow, rocker Dave Grohl, and Jason Mraz in the past, among others.

The ZBB/Shawn Mendes episode of CMT Crossroads is set to premiere Wednesday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.